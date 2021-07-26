Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.86 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.73.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.