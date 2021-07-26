California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 280.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.