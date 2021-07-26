Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 293.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,257 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $34,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $154.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

