Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.26 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,199 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $32,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 179.9% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477,757 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 72,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

