Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $8.28 on Monday. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

