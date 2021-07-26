Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

