Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 216,769 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,769 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $16.69 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

