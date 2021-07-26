Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 7,203 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.22% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBMK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMK opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

