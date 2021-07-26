32,670 Shares in Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAK opened at $23.69 on Monday. Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance NextGen SPAC Derived ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.