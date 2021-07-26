Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hess were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.