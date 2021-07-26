Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 8,500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 265.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $449.64 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.15 and a 1 year high of $452.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

