Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Critical Survey

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Bright Scholar Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.24 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.74 Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.89 $23.51 million $0.32 11.41

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zovio and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Bright Scholar Education has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential downside of 26.03%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Volatility & Risk

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% Bright Scholar Education 4.71% 8.52% 2.60%

Summary

Zovio beats Bright Scholar Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 94 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 75,311 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

