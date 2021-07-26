Reviewing The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares WSFS Financial and The First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 2.87 $114.77 million $1.91 22.65 The First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.34 $27.13 million N/A N/A

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WSFS Financial and The First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than The First Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of The First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of The First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.96% 1.89% The First Bancorp 33.57% 14.20% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats The First Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. It operates through 17 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

