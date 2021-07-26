STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $225.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

