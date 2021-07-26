Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
