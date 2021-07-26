Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Prudential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

