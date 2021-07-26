Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKRIY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.