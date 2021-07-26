Balancer Market Capitalization Tops $147.66 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $147.66 million and $40.95 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.27 or 0.00055215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.85 or 0.00859041 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00084341 BTC.

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

