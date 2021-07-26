Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

