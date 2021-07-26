Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWN. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $20,215,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,427,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

