SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.70 on Monday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

