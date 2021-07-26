GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $90.30 on Monday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GATX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.