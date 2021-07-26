iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,186,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000.

KXI opened at $61.81 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

