Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $83.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

