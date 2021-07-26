Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.43 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

