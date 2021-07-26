Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.99 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $193.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

