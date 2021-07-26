Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

NASDAQ Z opened at $111.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $105,214.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

