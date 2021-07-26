Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.59. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

