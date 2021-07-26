Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cerner were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.41 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

