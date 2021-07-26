Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2,609.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,817 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $72.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.