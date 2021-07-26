Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

