LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LZ opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

