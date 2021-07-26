Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.99% of Immunic worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunic alerts:

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.