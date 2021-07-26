Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $10.67 Million Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,183,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 5,251,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 814,078 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 733,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.50. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

