EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
