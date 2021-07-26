EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

