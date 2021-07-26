Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of 15.50 and a 12-month high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
