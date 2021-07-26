Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNUT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at 16.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of 15.50 and a 12-month high of 21.69.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

