Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.72 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 316.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 593,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,236,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 922,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $12.29 on Monday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

