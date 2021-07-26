Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 144,404 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,404 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $116.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.