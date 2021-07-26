Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 675,300 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 675,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

