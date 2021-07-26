Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 75.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $417.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.56.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

