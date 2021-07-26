Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after purchasing an additional 894,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 769,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,095,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

