The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of The GEO Group worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $8,773,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 383,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

