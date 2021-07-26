Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Magnite worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Magnite by 124.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MGNI opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

