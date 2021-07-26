Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,300 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 60.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after buying an additional 768,797 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Azul by 38.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 425,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 117,954 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE AZUL opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.56. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

