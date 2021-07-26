$0.41 EPS Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,726,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.