Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €22.25

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €20.27 ($23.85) on Friday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.15.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

