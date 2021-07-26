Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Target Price at $3.54

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.