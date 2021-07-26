CryptoFranc Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.19 million and $90,948.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00859525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

