WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $7.88 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $7.88 or 0.00020463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $47.90 million and $1.05 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00117055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.81 or 0.99991290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002716 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.00829278 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

