Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 2,251 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Kroger by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

