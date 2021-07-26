State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 20,679 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

